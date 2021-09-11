Lady Wildcats Beat Texas A&M -Texarkana in Home Opener

The Lady Red Hawks hosted Bethel College on Tuesday and won the game in three sets. The women swept the Bethel Lady Pilots 25-18, 25-14, 25-14 in their season opener. Abigail Nunez lead with 10 kills, five digs and a +0.412 hitting percentage. Grace Hall had five kills, one block, one assist, and two digs. Hayleah McFadden had five kills, six digs, and two aces. Gabby Cuthbert had five kills, one dig and one block. Melia Hanny had six kills with a +0.556 hitting percentage, and one dig. Setter Teagan Giannunzio had 16 assists, six digs, two aces and one kill. Audrey Longley had 14 assists, one dig, and three aces. Maddie Reynolds, as the libero, lead the defense with 15 digs, one ace, and one kill. The Lady Red Hawks travel to Kalamazoo Valley Community College Thursday, September 2, 2021 for their first conference match-up at 6:30 pm.

13 DAYS AGO