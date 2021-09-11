Lady Wildcats Beat Texas A&M -Texarkana in Home Opener
MCKENZIE, Tenn. – The Bethel Lady Wildcats opened the home portion of their season Saturday afternoon with a 4-0 victory over Texas A&M -Texarkana. Bethel moved to 1-1 on the year while the Eagles dropped to 3-1 on the season. It was the 6th meeting between the two programs with...
CANTON, Mo. – Crowley’s Ridge suffered a second setback in Missouri, falling in straight sets to the Culver-Stockton (Mo.) College Wildcats 11-25, 12-25, 20-25. Crowley’s Ridge (1-2) had a slow start, falling behind by eight before an Olivia Deckelman kill broke the scoreless streak, which was followed by a pair of service aces from Brooklynn Passmore to close the game to 8-3. Culver-Stockton’s (2-5) early advantage proved too much for the Lady Pioneers to overcome as the opening set went the Wildcats’ way 25-11.
The Lady Red Hawks hosted Bethel College on Tuesday and won the game in three sets. The women swept the Bethel Lady Pilots 25-18, 25-14, 25-14 in their season opener. Abigail Nunez lead with 10 kills, five digs and a +0.412 hitting percentage. Grace Hall had five kills, one block, one assist, and two digs. Hayleah McFadden had five kills, six digs, and two aces. Gabby Cuthbert had five kills, one dig and one block. Melia Hanny had six kills with a +0.556 hitting percentage, and one dig. Setter Teagan Giannunzio had 16 assists, six digs, two aces and one kill. Audrey Longley had 14 assists, one dig, and three aces. Maddie Reynolds, as the libero, lead the defense with 15 digs, one ace, and one kill. The Lady Red Hawks travel to Kalamazoo Valley Community College Thursday, September 2, 2021 for their first conference match-up at 6:30 pm.
The Axtell Wildcats volleyball team was in action at home on Sept. 7 hosting the Overton Eagles and SEM Mustangs in a triangular. The Cats lost both contests to Overton and SEM both in three sets to fall to 4-3 on the season. Axtell opened with the Mustangs in the...
The Appling County Lady Pirate softball team defeated Charlton at home on Tuesday night. They won by a score of 8-1. That brings our Lady Pirates to a record of 9-1 this season!. They will play Pierce in an away game on Tuesday, September 14th. The game starts at 6:00...
GOODLETSVILLE, Tenn. -The Bethel Wildcat women's golf team finished sixth in the Music City Invitational being held at Twelve Stones Golf Club in Goodlettsville, Tennessee Monday, and Tuesday. One of the big highlights of the entire event involved Bethel's Mary Beth Hayes. The junior from Mobile, Alabama had a hole-in-one...
The UT-Permian Basin football team will play both its home opener and Lone Star Conference opener when it meets West Texas A&M (1-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa. The Falcons (1-0) won their season opener last Saturday with a 24-16 win over Southwest Baptist in Bolivar,...
The Lyon College women’s soccer team suffered an 8-1 home defeat Monday night, at the hands of Texas A&M University-Texarkana to finish off Labor Day weekend. A strong start from the Eagles of Texarkana saw them go two goals up before the 15-minute mark. The Scots seemed to have settled their nerves but just couldn’t hold on until halftime, as the visitors managed to put a third goal on the scoreboard a few minutes out from the break.
Shreveport - The Centenary women's soccer team dropped a 3-1 decision to the East Texas Baptist University Tigers in its home opener on Monday evening in a non-conference contest at Mayo Field. The Ladies (0-2) will have to quickly regroup as they head back on the road to face Alcorn...
LANGAGER SPIKES -- Sisseton’s Chloe Langager spikes the ball in the season opener for the Redmen Volleyball Team on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Ben Reifel Gym. Sisseton won the match 3-1 over the Wilmot Wolves, 25-13, 24-26, 25-14 and 25-23. No other stats were available at press time. ~ Courier Photo.
After two losses at home last week, Custer High School volleyball coach Jill Hohn continues to be optimistic about the progress being made this season by what is essentially a brand new team. In Tuesday’s game against the Douglas Patriots, the Wildcats got off to a slow and rocky start...
Shreveport – The Centenary Ladies volleyball team finally makes its home debut on Saturday as the Maroon and White face the Williams Baptist University Eagles in a non-conference doubleheader set for 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Gold Dome. Live stats and live video will be available for both...
Calloway County beat Trigg County in straight sets Tuesday for the second this volleyball season and sixth straight dating back to 2017. The Lady Lakers won 25-7, 25-14, 25-10. While it may not appear so by looking at the final score, the outcome is an improvement for the Lady Wildcats who took 31 points from Calloway Tuesday compared to just 14 in a season-opening loss.
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M women’s soccer shutout Oklahoma Baptist University 3-0 in their home opener on The Pitch, improving to (2-1). Hannah Kelley-Lusk, Asha James and Maliyah Mendoza scored goals in the second half for the Lady Buffs. ”At halftime he told us to open up the...
ABILENE – The Wildcat soccer team is itching to get back on the pitch after a tough game last Sunday at Texas Tech, and now, for the first time this season, ACU can take the field at Elmer Gray Stadium. The Wildcats (1-2) welcome in the Texas State Bobcats from the Sun Belt Conference on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 1 p.m. in the 2021 home opener. ACU opens a stretch of six straight games at home, including five in the month of September. You can watch Sunday's game on the WAC Digital Network.
COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M freshman quarterback Haynes King ran for about 50 yards on one play in the second quarter on Saturday night – and gained 14 yards on the stat sheet before dashing out of bounds. The scrambling play in which King eluded at least four Kent State...
ACU (0-1) faces the Louisiana College Wildcats (0-2) for its home opener this Saturday at Wildcat Stadium at 6 p.m. It will be the first time since November 16, 2019, that Wildcat Stadium will be at full capacity. “One of our goals is to be undefeated at home,” head coach...
The Wildcat football team blew past the Louisiana College Wildcats 62-7 in its 100th season home opener Saturday evening. ACU now stands 1-1-0 as it prepares to face the University of Texas at Permian Basin Falcons on Saturday at home during Family Weekend.
It was a wild first full weekend of college football. There was a matchup between a pair of top-five teams that was dominated by defense as Georgia topped Clemson, 10-3. No. 2 Oklahoma had its game at Tulane moved to Norman due to Hurricane Ida and the Sooners were still barely able to escape the Green Wave. Tulane came up a yard short on fourth down on the OU side of the field on the final drive as the Sooners hung on to win, 40-35.
