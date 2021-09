CAMBRIDGE — On an evening when track champions were crowned and American heroes were remembered, the action on the track was hot and heavy. While Dale Nottestad was putting the finishing touches on his unprecedented sixth Late Model track title, it was a rookie who captured the Griffin Ford Lincoln Season Championship 60 lap main event. Wausau’s Kolton Guralski charged to the front of the field, taking over the lead and surviving a late caution to secure the victory and his first career feature win.

JEFFERSON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO