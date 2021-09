The Waite Park Library, part of the Great River Regional Libraries, is having a book sale today, which is being put on by the Waite Park Friends of the Library. This is a great way to add to your book collection, and share your love of books with your children. Speaking of children, while your visiting today, bring along your toddlers. There will be a fun crafting event happening all day long. They are having their Apple Harvest Children's Take and Make. You can create a fun memory game with your kids, with shapes and colors and learn interesting facts about apples.

WAITE PARK, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO