Let’s begin with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. The franchise quarterback continues to mature and grow as a leader of the Browns. I fully expect to see record breaking numbers for Mayfield as he moves through the season. His first three seasons have been impressive. Just the fact that he’s entering the season as the starter in his fourth season with the Browns is impressive in itself because we haven’t had a quarterback start at least three consecutive seasons since Bernie Kosar.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO