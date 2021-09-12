CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Releases .NET MAUI Compatibility Packages for the Xamarin Community Toolkit

By Almir Vuk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Xamarin Community Toolkit is a collection of reusable elements for mobile development with Xamarin.Forms, including animations, behaviors, converters, effects, and helpers. It simplifies and demonstrates common developer tasks when building iOS, Android, macOS, WPF and Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps using Xamarin.Forms. The Xamarin Community Toolkit is available as a Visual Studio NuGet package for new or existing Xamarin.Forms projects.

IN THIS ARTICLE
