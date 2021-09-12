US Open Tennis 2021 Men's Final: Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev Preview

There's one singles match remaining on the 2021 U.S. Open schedule. And it's a huge one that could result in tennis history being made. Novak Djokovic has once again made it to the final of a major tournament, rolling through his side of the bracket as the No. 1 seed. He will be taking on No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. But there's more pressure on Djokovic than usual.