CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

US Open Tennis 2021 Men's Final: Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev Preview

By Jake Rill
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's one singles match remaining on the 2021 U.S. Open schedule. And it's a huge one that could result in tennis history being made. Novak Djokovic has once again made it to the final of a major tournament, rolling through his side of the bracket as the No. 1 seed. He will be taking on No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. But there's more pressure on Djokovic than usual.

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'I don't know if I'm going to play...'

Novak Djokovic saw the chance of completing the Grand Slam fade away on Sunday night, clearly yielding to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 US Open final. A triple 6-4 sentenced the Serbian to the most painful defeat of his entire career, just as the banner the finish line was only a few pedal strokes.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Rod Laver
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open Tennis#Tennis Tournament#Serb#U S Open#Espn#French#The Associated Press#Australian
Hello Magazine

Novak Djokovic's modest childhood home is nothing like Marbella mansion

Novak Djokovic may now share a beautiful home in Marbella with his wife Jelena, which is reportedly worth €10million (£8.5million), but the tennis star had very humble beginnings. PHOTOS: Wimbledon pros' insane homes: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and more. Back in 2020, the sports star took Graham Bensinger...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic is not everyone's cup of tea because...', says former ace

Today can be historic for the world of tennis. The number one in the world Novak Djokovic has the big and probably unrepeatable chance of winning the US Open and thus completing the 'Calendar Grand Slam', winning all four Slams in the same year, a feat that was never achieved during the Open era and that did not has been happening in the tennis world since Rod Laver.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

'I have never hidden that I cheered for Roger Federer', says Top 10

New US Open champion Emma Raducanu is living the time of her life, but needs to be inspired by what the dominant trio of men's tennis, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, have done over the years to win. momentum and has a chance to become number one in the world, according to former WTA top 10 player and Amazon Prime expert Daniela Hantuchova.
TENNIS
centralrecorder.com

Novak Djokovic Breaks Down After Recent Downfall With US Open

Novak Djokovic wept in the final set against Daniil Medvedev, his US Open loss that ended his historic Grand Slam bid. Djokovic, 34 was trying to be the sixth man in tennis history with a calendar sweep at the majors. He also wanted to win an all-time record 21st Men’s title.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'We saw what was going on inside Novak Djokovic', says Top 10

Novak Djokovic stopped one step away from the finish line, physically and mentally emptied in front of the enormous weight of history. The world number 1 fell sharply to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 US Open final, failing to become the second man in the Open Era to win all four Grand Slams in the same year.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'I was running out of fuel'

It took a nuanced dream, a smoothed out enterprise, a small scribble on a work of art to 'convince' the public to be, for once, on Novak Djokovic's side. The Serbian finds himself with a trembling limb at the moment of the last stroke of the brush and his amazing 2021 does not reach perfection.
TENNIS
uncrazed.com

Novak Djokovic Relieved After Grand Slam Loss

Novak Djokovic looked to achieve his first ever calendar-year Grand Slam title at the US Open against Daniil Medvedev. The 20-time grand slam champion was one win away from overtaking Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. However it wasn’t meant to be win Medvedev beating Djokovic to win his first Grand Slam title.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy