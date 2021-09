BTS are set to appear on a special episode of YouTube Originals’ weekly music series “Released” on Thursday, September 9 at 11:45 PM ET, which will lead directly into the premiere of “BTS ‘Permission to Dance’ MV (Shorts Challenge ver.)” on September 10 at Midnight ET. The band will be joined by Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, for a conversation on what inspired the #PermissiontoDance challenge on YouTube Shorts, among other topics. The special episode will also feature a selection of Shorts from the challenge created by BTS fans around the world including the U.S., India, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom and others.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO