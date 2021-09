The big news in the streaming world this week is the departure of Dr Lupo and TimTheTatman from the streaming giant Twitch. Both have moved to Twitch’s main livestreaming rival, YouTube, in a move that certainly shifts the power in YouTube’s favor. Of course, they are far from the first streamers to make the move away from Twitch, but their simultaneous exit from Twitch has earned the curiosity of onlookers.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO