The next Apex Legends update will include a change that’ll affect the game’s best shields: The Gold Body Shield and the Red Evo Shield. Once the update releases, players will no longer have to hold an input to swap from a Red Evo Shield to a Gold Body Shield. This fix is one that people have been requesting for a while now and should alleviate some frustrations when it comes to trying to shield swap between these two top-tier shields in the middle of a battle.

