A research letter published in Journal of the American Medical Association shows that staff vaccination rates at the nation’s nursing homes remain low at about 60 percent. The research was conducted by authors Brian McGarry, University of Rochester; Karen Shen, Harvard University; and Michael Barnett, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. They found certified nursing assistants – the staff members who provide the most direct care to residents – had the lowest vaccination rate.

9 HOURS AGO