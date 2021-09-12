CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 13 notes

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Saturday’s sunrise, photographed by Stewart L.) Sunday highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: Same reminders as Saturday – SDOT is scheduled to continue work at two spots on West Marginal Way until about 1 pm, more Highland Park Way intersection work as well as tree-trimming near Puget Way … Curb-ramp work continues at 44th/Edmunds in The Junction … Outside West Seattle, southbound I-5 through downtown will be routed through the collector-distributor lanes all weekend … If you see unannounced road work, please text or call 206-293-6302 whenever you get where you’re going, so we can add it to the list – thank you!

