Entertainment

Get six months of Disney Plus for free with this Amazon deal

USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you’re a big fan of Marvel, Star Wars or just classic fairytales, you already know that having a Disney+ subscription is a must. Lucky for you, there's a deal available for new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers, who can now snag six months of this popular movie and TV streaming subscription for free when they sign up for the music streaming service.

Comments / 0

