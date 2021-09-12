Recipe of the week: Lamb Shish-Kebobs
Skewer the lamb, onions, and bell pepper on 4 or 8 wooden or metal skewers and lay them in a shallow pan. Combine the vinegar, wine, oil, garlic, oregano, cumin, slat, and pepper in a small bowl and whisk together. Pour the marinade over the kebobs and refrigerate for at least an hour, turning twice. Remove the kebobs from the marinade (you can discard the marinade) and allow them to drain on absorbent paper for a few minutes. Grill the kebobs over a moderately hot fire for 5–10 minutes, turning frequently.www.buffalospree.com
Comments / 0