All of us who were alive in 2001 remember the day like it was yesterday. The day was one of those beautiful Indian summer days, mid 70s, brilliant sunshine and not a cloud in the sky. I settled in my office early that morning, preparing for my day when I caught something on Yahoo about a plane crashing into the World Trade Center. Must have been a freak accident I thought, like when a private plane crashed into the Empire State Building back in 1945. Remember, 2001 was in the early days of the internet. News didn’t flow as fast then as it does now. A lot of people still had dial-up modems.

