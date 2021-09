After a string of one-run losses, the Atlanta Braves scored early and often in a blowout 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies Sunday afternoon at Coors Field. It didn’t take long for the Braves’ offense to get rolling as Ozzie Albies jumped on the first pitch of the game from Ryan Feltner and drove it out for a solo home run. It was Albies third homer in as many games and his 26th of the season.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO