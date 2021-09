DENVER – The University of Denver Hockey program announced today that the team will host Lindenwood University in an exhibition game at Magness Arena on Saturday, Oct. 2. "We are excited to welcome the newest member of the NCAA division I ice hockey community in Lindenwood University to Magness Arena for this season's exhibition game," Richard and Kitzia Goodman Head Coach David Carle said. "Any time our game grows, it is a great thing. This game will give us an opportunity to evaluate our team and play a quality opponent prior to the start of the regular season. Lastly, and most importantly, we can't wait to get back in front of our loyal Pioneer fans and play Denver hockey."

