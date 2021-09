The New England College Field Hockey hits the road on Saturday, September 4th, as they take on Dean College at 4:00 pm. The Pilgrims opened the year with a 4-1 home win over Fitchburg State University. Jenna Chrabolowski scored two goals, while Drea Chin and Alivia Proulx potted the other two tallies. Giuliana Kevlin picked up both assists that were handed out. Ellie Philben recorded four saves to pick up the win for the 'Grims.

HENNIKER, NH ・ 14 DAYS AGO