Sean Dyche has hailed the “open-minded” approach of the club’s new owners after a successful transfer window saw the arrival of five new players including record signing Maxwel Cornet from Lyon.Cornet will be pushed through his new side’s standard fitness tests and could feature for his new club for the first time in Monday night’s trip to Everton after arriving from international duty with the Ivory Coast.Dyche admitted the club have struggled to match their big-spending counterparts in recent windows and welcomed the new approach but stressed they would not stray from their established model of developing new talent.Dyche said:...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO