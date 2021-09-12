John Terry 'interested in taking over as Nottingham Forest manager if Chris Hughton is sacked'.... with the Chelsea legend eyeing a return to the club he once played for on loan in 2000
John Terry could throw his hat in the ring for the manager job at Nottingham Forest, should the two-time European Cup winners part ways with current boss Chris Hughton. The former Chelsea and England captain spent a brief spell on loan at the City Ground in 2000 to build up first-team experience after making his debut for the Blues.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0