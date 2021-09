It was a particularly tough season opener for the Tyrone girls soccer team, finishing with a 5-0 shutout loss to Hollidaysburg at the Harry K. Sickler Athletic Complex. "(Hollidaysburg is) defending district champions," said Tyrone head coach Mike Sparacino. "They've been tough for five, six, seven years now. They just moved into the Mountain League this year, so we get to play them twice. We want to play those tough teams. We want to see where we are."

