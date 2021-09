Watford manager Xisco Munoz says the club will begin a "new era" when they take on Wolves on Saturday in their first match since the departure of Troy Deeney. Xisco has paid tribute to the former captain, who left Vicarage Road last month after spending 11 years with the Hornets, scoring 140 goals in 419 appearances to help the club win promotion twice from the Sky Bet Championship.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO