As the Senate and House start their full sprint towards passing the $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” package and the smaller “hard infrastructure” package alongside it — funding child care while also funding roads, talking paid leve while also talking rural broadband — a new group of people who would benefit from the package is starting to speak out. That group? The massively growing population of seniors, and their adult children who are caring for their parents while taking care of their own kids.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO