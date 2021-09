In an era when footballers are often accused of being mollycoddled by those around them, it's refreshing to hear from a player who prefers home truths over adulation. Andros Townsend knew all about Rafa Benitez's way of doing things when he jumped at the chance to be reunited with the Spaniard at Everton this summer, and, even though it may not be to every star's taste, he wouldn't have it any other way.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO