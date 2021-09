Logitech has revealed a new wireless headset that offers both the LIGHTSPEED technology and low lag Bluetooth to help provide a new age of gamers some versatility. The Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED is an ultra-lightweight headset that weighs in at only 5.8 ounces. The versatility of the wireless technologies means that players can use the headset on for a multitude of consoles and can also listen to music on the go. The ultra-lightweight design comes from the help of 22 post-consumer recycled products of the Total Plastic Components. It will be Logitech’s most sustainable headset ever as it is certified Carbon Neutral.

