What should I do because I really don’t want to have to deal with this in the future

I was supposed to be at court on the 10th of this month but was advised by Attorny If he was me he would not come to court because it’s nothing Virginia can do. It’s a traffic ticket for reckless driving and now that I looked and see that it was A warrant out for my arrest and see that now I have a failure to appear I really do not want this to catch up to me I have so many things like credentials I hold that I cannot afford to lose anything behind a warrant.