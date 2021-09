Kelly Clarkson loves Christmas music, and she’s releasing a new Christmas song for the 2021 holiday season called “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You).”. Kelly shared the news on Instagram, saying along with a video explaining her love for the season, “Y’all know I’m obsessed with Christmas!!! That’s why I’m so excited to announce my new single Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) is coming out on September 23rd!! Pre-save it now!! Link is in bio.”

MUSIC ・ 9 HOURS AGO