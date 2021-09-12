Three Decades of Storytelling

The songwriter’s new album, sound, and tour still bring her signature raw emotion. “I’ve always had a lot of anxiety around performing.”. Julien Baker is chatting with me over the phone from her home in Nashville. About to hit the road with a band supporting her new album, Little Oblivions – due to arrive at New York City’s Beacon Theatre on September 15 – she sounds incredibly relaxed. She is a delightful conversationalist; laid back, insightful. Where is the anxiety now, I wonder? When I ask her about the experience of performing, she dutifully recalls a time when she joined a friend’s gig in town and had a “full-on panic attack.” After years of what she describes as “building up a tolerance for playing live” in bands, then solo, the performance anxiety returned with a vengeance. “It’s not even like anything bad happened,” she says, laughing nervously at the memory.

