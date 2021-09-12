CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Three Decades of Storytelling

ksal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce a year, storytellers gather from all over the United States to a wonderful two-day event in Downs, the storytelling capital of Kansas. After taking a year off because of the pandemic, this coming weekend September 17th and 18th, the Kansas Storytelling Festival returns to Downs, with the tellers taking the listeners to a magic world through storytelling.

www.ksal.com

Comments / 0

Related
uca.edu

MJ Wetzel: Comedy and Storytelling

My work this summer learning to write humorous stories for performance fit with my goal of building a skill I could use for Honors events. I ended up performing one polished piece at our sophomore retreat and another one for a move-in open mic night. I suspect using pieces of this style will make my future presentations more engaging, and I feel comfortable enough with the new style to try integrating it into assignments.
CONWAY, AR
northcentralpa.com

Artist Zoe Boekbinder brings passionate storytelling to CAC

On Sept. 16, folk singer and activist Zoe Boekbinger opens for musical legend Ani DiFranco at the CAC in Williamsport, Pa. Nomadic at heart and a creator at their core, Zoe Boekbinder (they/them) was born on a farm into a family of four children. While music wasn't very present in their upbringing, Boekbinder recalls some of their first memories as making up songs. For them, music is as natural and as necessary as breath, and the way they engage as an activist.
ABC 4

Don’t miss this storytelling festival

Bil Lepp and Rebecca Swindle came by today to promote The Timpanogos Storytelling Festival at Thanksgiving Point this coming weekend, Sept. 9-11. This festival has been around for 32 years which even started in someone’s backyard. There will be a highly diverse line-up of nationally renowned storytellers from all around...
FESTIVAL
abc11.com

Magic of Storytelling: Vampirina Ballerina

Vampirina offers helpful suggestions of how to become one of the rarest creatures of all...a ballerina!. On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
INFORUM

Carrying on Bob Lind's storytelling spirit with a new column

For the first time in more than a quarter century, we’re missing something pretty special in The Forum. There is no “Neighbors” column in the paper today. As many of you know, we lost beloved “Neighbors” columnist Bob Lind on Aug. 2 following complications from a stroke. Some of you...
FARGO, ND
theaquarian.com

Julien Baker: Evolving Storyteller

The songwriter’s new album, sound, and tour still bring her signature raw emotion. “I’ve always had a lot of anxiety around performing.”. Julien Baker is chatting with me over the phone from her home in Nashville. About to hit the road with a band supporting her new album, Little Oblivions – due to arrive at New York City’s Beacon Theatre on September 15 – she sounds incredibly relaxed. She is a delightful conversationalist; laid back, insightful. Where is the anxiety now, I wonder? When I ask her about the experience of performing, she dutifully recalls a time when she joined a friend’s gig in town and had a “full-on panic attack.” After years of what she describes as “building up a tolerance for playing live” in bands, then solo, the performance anxiety returned with a vengeance. “It’s not even like anything bad happened,” she says, laughing nervously at the memory.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Lowry
Asbury Park Press

Storytellers Project to present 'Outdoor Adventures'

Nearly 30 years into her marriage, Julie Partridge, 49, of Holt, Michigan, thought she knew her husband. But a present she purchased for his 50th birthday — and his subsequent reaction — had her questioning everything. Partridge had paid for the family to take a scenic tour over the city...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
No Film School

10 Storytelling Tips from Billy Wilder

Who better to learn writing from than Billy Wilder?. The question comes up a lot in our forums, so I thought we'd settle it here. Billy Wilder belongs on any Mount Rushmore we do in film history. Many believe he's the greatest screenwriter of all time. I am one of them. In total, he received 13 Oscar nominations for his writing! He won the Oscar for screenwriting three times for Sunset Boulevard, The Lost Weekend, and The Apartment.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nique.net

‘Traveling While Black:’ storytelling with VR

The 360-degree virtual experience and documentary, “Traveling While Black,” by Roger Ross Williams, allows the viewer a seat at the table as African Americans from multiple generations share their experiences of finding safe spaces while traveling. “Traveling While Black,” was first shown at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2019....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storytellers#Theaters#Downs#Southern#Ksf
Daily Free Press

Storytelling through “star-crossed”

Kacey Musgraves was on top of the world. Her 2018 album “Golden Hour” took home the Grammy award for Album of the Year that year, on top of three other Grammy awards. “Golden Hour” was about her husband at the time, Ruston Kelly, a fellow singer-songwriter. Their marriage inspired the deeply romantic country-pop album, featuring lyrics dripping with love complemented by relatively simple, acoustic production. On the title track “Golden Hour,” Musgraves sings “you’re my golden hour / the color of my sky / you’ve set my world on fire / and I know everything’s gonna be alright.” So sweet, right?
MUSIC
towntopics.com

Community Park Amphitheater Hosts Annual Storytelling Festival

TELL ME A STORY: The annual New Jersey Storytelling Network Festival, which comes to Community Park North Amphitheater on Saturday, September 25, is not just for kids. Ken Karnas, shown at a previous festival with a group of rapt adults, is among those scheduled to appear at the upcoming event.
PRINCETON, NJ
lehifreepress.com

Storytellers and audience reunite at annual festival

“This is the perfect venue, the perfect area for a storytelling festival. It will meet our needs forever,” said RobbiannSorensen, one of the original members of the Timpanogos Storytelling Institute (TSI) Board. Sorensen and five other women, including festival founder Karen Ashton, were all young mothers when they started holding the storytelling event in Ashton’s backyard in 1989.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
Deadline

Jane Powell Dies: Hollywood Golden Age Actress & ‘Royal Wedding’ Star Was 92

Jane Powell, who made her screen debut with W.C. Fields, danced with Fred Astaire in Royal Wedding, was one of seven brides for seven brothers in the classic 1954 film musical, sang “Buttons and Bows” at President Harry S. Truman’s Inaugural Ball and was a bridesmaid at the first of Elizabeth Taylor’s weddings, died of natural causes today at her home in Wilton, Connecticut. She was 92. Susan Granger, a friend of the actress and spokesperson for her family, told Deadline that Powell died peacefully at the house she shared for many years with her husband, the actor and publicist Dick...
CELEBRITIES
brown.edu

Student storytelling series unlocks the power of personal narrative

“Writing My Own Story,” a summer workshop series organized by the Brown Center for Students of Color and the Global Brown Center, invited students to explore their personal stories and learn from those of others. PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] — A packed city bus inches toward a traffic light. Bright...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy