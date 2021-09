Auburn takes on Akron this Saturday night at 6 pm CST for the 2021 season opener, and while the Tigers have had some high-profile openers over the past several years, it’s nice to get one that we don’t have to worry about. Still, it’s always a plus to know your opponent! That’s why we’re bringing in Keith Gregorski from Hustle Belt to give us the skinny on what the Zips are going to show us this weekend.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO