As much as we may hate to admit it, we all love fast food. After a long day, there's just nothing better than hopping in the car and taking a quick joyride with your dog to the drive-thru. And there's no shame in sneaking your pup a bite or two on the drive home (as long as the snack is safe for dogs to eat, of course), but our extra spoiled furry friends deserve a bit more. Luckily, many chain restaurants offer secret dog menus with dog-friendly treats and snacks!

PETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO