Florida State

Watch: Jacksonville St. vs. Florida St. Football Highlight (2021)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacksonville St. vs. Florida St.: FSU suffered a stunning 20-17 loss to Jacksonville State on the final play of the game. Clemson transfer Zerrick Cooper connected with Duke transfer Damon Philyaw-Johnson for a 59-yard touchdown as time expired to stun the Doak Campbell crowd. For the Seminoles, defensive end Jermaine Johnson had 11.0 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Running back Jashaun Corbin had 109 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

