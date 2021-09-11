KEWADIN ESTATE SALE by Norther...

KEWADIN ESTATE SALE by Northern Sails Estate Sales 5807 N. West Torch Lake Drive Fri., Oct. 23rd 10 AM - 4PM Sat. Oct. 24th 11 AM - 3PM Sun. Oct. 25th 11 AM -2 PM Selling all of this Torch Lakefront home and garages. Blue&White Plaid Sofa, Leather Recliners, Coffee&End Tables, Wall Units, Occasional Chairs and Ottomans, Bedroom Furniture including Twin bed, Maple Queen Size bed Matching Dresser&Chest, King Size Bed with Antique Mission Style Headboard, White Chest, Lamps, Pine Kitchen Cabinet / Storage, Cream Ethan Allen Credenza with Wine Rack, Large Oak Dining Room Table, File Cabinets, Desk, TV, Artwork, Rugs, New Stihl Trimmer&String Trimmer, Back Leaf Blower, ladders, Waders, Fishing items&Poles, Troy-Bilt Rototiller, Little Wonder 5HP Power Blower, Wheel Barrel, Shop Vac, Work Bench, Weber Grill, Fly Fishing, Fishing Lures and TONS MORE. Sign up sheet will be out by 9am on Friday. To see all photos and info: www.northernsailsestatesales.com.