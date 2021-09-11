CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kewadin, MI

KEWADIN ESTATE SALE by Norther...

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 7 days ago

KEWADIN ESTATE SALE by Northern Sails Estate Sales 5807 N. West Torch Lake Drive Fri., Oct. 23rd 10 AM - 4PM Sat. Oct. 24th 11 AM - 3PM Sun. Oct. 25th 11 AM -2 PM Selling all of this Torch Lakefront home and garages. Blue&White Plaid Sofa, Leather Recliners, Coffee&End Tables, Wall Units, Occasional Chairs and Ottomans, Bedroom Furniture including Twin bed, Maple Queen Size bed Matching Dresser&Chest, King Size Bed with Antique Mission Style Headboard, White Chest, Lamps, Pine Kitchen Cabinet / Storage, Cream Ethan Allen Credenza with Wine Rack, Large Oak Dining Room Table, File Cabinets, Desk, TV, Artwork, Rugs, New Stihl Trimmer&String Trimmer, Back Leaf Blower, ladders, Waders, Fishing items&Poles, Troy-Bilt Rototiller, Little Wonder 5HP Power Blower, Wheel Barrel, Shop Vac, Work Bench, Weber Grill, Fly Fishing, Fishing Lures and TONS MORE. Sign up sheet will be out by 9am on Friday. To see all photos and info: www.northernsailsestatesales.com.

marketplace.record-eagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kewadin, MI
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lake, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Sale#Antique#Dresser#Kewadin Estate Sale#Torch Lakefront#Blue White Plaid Sofa#Wall Units#Lamps#Back Leaf Blower#Troy Bilt Rototiller#Shop Vac#Work Bench#Fly Fishing
Reuters

Algeria's former President Bouteflika dies at 84

ALGIERS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84, the presidency said on Friday, more than two years after he stepped down under pressure from mass protests and the army. Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria's war for independence, had ruled the North African country for...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy