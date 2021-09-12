Chasing Joy: After losing everything in the fire, a 90-year-old Malden man finds purpose in returning to treasured land
Across a concrete bridge, tucked between the rolling hills of the Palouse, there’s a round green sign that reads “Town of Malden.”. Big trucks carrying debris rumble over the bridge past charred trees . Empty pits that used to be the foundations of homes dot the hillside overlooking a green park lined with temporary buildings. Out of a long, slender white trailer, the construction manager, speaking in a southern drawl, assigns crews to the lots they’ll clean up each day.www.columbian.com
