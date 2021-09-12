9/11 museum’s restrictions on researchers’ work relaxed

NEW YORK — The 9/11 museum in New York City is backing off uncommon restrictions on researchers after complaints that the institution was stifling scholarship. Until at least Aug. 21, the National Sept. 11 Memorial & Museum’s website detailed “scholarly research rules and regulations” for access to its collection. They required researchers to let museum staffers review their work before publication and to adopt “any text changes” the museum proposed as a condition of getting the institution’s “consent” to publish.