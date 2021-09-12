CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Check It Out: Learn from past, work toward better future

By Jan Johnston Published:
Columbian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis September is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that struck the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and an airliner over Pennsylvania full of innocent travelers. Thinking back on these terrible events, I clearly remember the surprise, horror and anger I felt as each tragedy unfolded. In this way, my memories allow the 20 years that have passed to feel as if it’s only been a few years not two decades. What brings home the reality of the passage of time is when I consider how many people there are who know about 9/11 only from books and visual images because they were born after Sept. 11, 2001. In fact, many of them are entering their twenties, and are, for all intents and purposes, adults. Twenty years? This number astonishes me.

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

Related
recordargusnews.com

The future of work

When I returned to my office at George Washington University last week, the calendar on my wall — curled and faded with age — read March 2020. Many Americans are facing a similar experience this fall, and are confronting these questions: What is the future of work? What did we learn during the pandemic about the virtues — and drawbacks […]
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
eSchool Online

Student-centered learning lessons from the Future Ready Library Summit

As students across the country began heading back to classrooms, a couple hundred library leaders participated in one of this summer’s Future Ready Library Summits. The guiding principle driving the agenda of this professional development opportunity for librarians was simple: students--or rather, student-centered learning. During the Summit, we reflected on...
EDUCATION
themacweekly.com

Faculty, staff, students work towards accessible remote learning

This semester, Macalester is allowing all students, faculty and staff back on campus for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. However, not all students are able to safely attend in-person classes due to mental and physical barriers. On June 10, Macalester gauged students’ comfort levels with returning to...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'Work mom' could be phased out in work-from-home environment

In May, the chief executive of Washingtonian Media, which publishes a D.C.-area magazine, wrote an opinion essay in which she fretted over "the erosion of office culture" because of remote work. "I estimate that about 20% of every office job is outside one's core responsibilities — 'extra,'" Cathy Merrill, the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
boisestate.edu

Chonody publishes “I’m going to need a lot of therapy for this someday’: Finding your ‘grit’ in graduate school during COVID”

Jill Chonody, an associate professor in the School of Social Work, recently published a research piece entitled: “I’m going to need a lot of therapy for this someday’: Finding your ‘grit’ in graduate school during COVID”. The title is based on quotes from Chonody’s students. Chonody found her inspiration in...
BOISE, ID
techxplore.com

A machine learning technique that can learn local equilibria in symmetric auction games

Over the past few decades, computer scientists have been exploring the potential of applying game theory and artificial intelligence (AI) tools to chess, the abstract strategy board game go, or other games. Another valuable use of game theory is in the economic sciences, particularly as a framework to explain strategic interactions in markets and the resulting outcomes.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
psychologytoday.com

The Tone of Your Voice Is Important

People are more sensitive to tone than to the explicit content of spoken or written language, and a sharp tone can hurt others. Shifting one's tone doesn’t mean becoming sugary or phony. In fact, paying attention to tone can make people stronger communicators. When one is already in a critical...
MAYA ANGELOU
oswegocountynewsnow.com

'Learn from the past to make a brighter future'

VOLNEY — More than 100 years before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called 11 a.m. on Sunday “one of the most segregated hours” in America, blacks and whites were worshiping together in a small house of worship perched atop a hill in the town of Volney. Bristol Hill Church, founded...
VOLNEY, NY
biztimes.biz

The future of work

Nearly three years ago, a warm bundle of exquisite loveliness was placed in my lap, sparking an ongoing conversation between her father and me about what work life might be like as she lives through the remainder of the 21st century. People who study the future haven’t had a very...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy