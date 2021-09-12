O-Zone: Anxious moments

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. It's game day, baby. I can't wait. I'm predicting a huge win. HUGE. What say you?. It is indeed game day, with the Jaguars facing the Houston Texans Sunday in the 2021 regular-season opener at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas – and your enthusiasm is understandable. Jaguars fans have waited for this new era since some fans can remember, and the presence of quarterback Trevor Lawrence – and Head Coach Urban Meyer – has enthusiasm at a peak. And there's little question that the future – immediate and long-term – looks better than the recent past. Lawrence's presence ensures that. Still, this is a very young team – with a significant number of rookies and recently-signed free agents – and with a coaching staff new to the NFL. That Texans, by contrast, are a veteran team with a veteran quarterback in Tyrod Taylor. While Taylor is not elite, he has won in the NFL – and it figures he won't get overwhelmed by the exotic blitzes the Jaguars under coordinator Joe Cullen undoubtedly will run. That difference in experience doesn't necessarily mean the Jaguars won't win Sunday. I continue to believe they will. But would I feel more certain about their chances if Houston had a rookie quarterback starting rather than a veteran? A little, yeah.

Jaguars.com

CoachSpeak: Texans 37, Jaguars 21

HOUSTON, Texas – Senior writer John Oehser examines Head Coach Urban Meyer's post-game press conference following a 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans Sunday in a 2021 Week 1 game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas …. Mistakes mattered. Meyer, who coached his first game in the NFL Sunday, made...
NFL
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: All sewn up

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. This feels like a trap game. Everyone is talking big about how the Jaguars are finally healthy and how rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked great in the last game of the preseason and how the Texans are claimed as dead in the water because quarterback Deshaun Watson is gone. But I have seen this rodeo/pony show before, this painful goat rope the Jaguars always seem to put us through. The Jaguars look like the light is coming at the end of the tunnel, hope runs extremely high, then reality strikes. And it strikes HARD. I want to have hope. I want to be positive. But it's not 2027, so here I sit ready for the worst that inevitably will come, because that is the Jaguars always deliver us fans. Pain and loss. Go Jags.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Five key plays: Texans 37, Jaguars 21

HOUSTON, Texas – Senior writer John Oehser examines five key plays from the Jaguars' 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans Sunday in a 2021 Week 1 game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. 1. Taylor goes deep. After neither team moved effectively on their first drive, the Texans took a...
NFL
Jaguars.com

The Day After: Texans 37, Jaguars 21

JACKSONVILLE – A day after the 2021 regular-season opener, senior writer John Oehser examines what we learned from the Jaguars' 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Sunday…. 1. Mistakes matter. The Jaguars lost in one-sided fashion Sunday, but a review of the first half...
NFL
