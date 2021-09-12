O-Zone: Anxious moments
JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. It's game day, baby. I can't wait. I'm predicting a huge win. HUGE. What say you?. It is indeed game day, with the Jaguars facing the Houston Texans Sunday in the 2021 regular-season opener at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas – and your enthusiasm is understandable. Jaguars fans have waited for this new era since some fans can remember, and the presence of quarterback Trevor Lawrence – and Head Coach Urban Meyer – has enthusiasm at a peak. And there's little question that the future – immediate and long-term – looks better than the recent past. Lawrence's presence ensures that. Still, this is a very young team – with a significant number of rookies and recently-signed free agents – and with a coaching staff new to the NFL. That Texans, by contrast, are a veteran team with a veteran quarterback in Tyrod Taylor. While Taylor is not elite, he has won in the NFL – and it figures he won't get overwhelmed by the exotic blitzes the Jaguars under coordinator Joe Cullen undoubtedly will run. That difference in experience doesn't necessarily mean the Jaguars won't win Sunday. I continue to believe they will. But would I feel more certain about their chances if Houston had a rookie quarterback starting rather than a veteran? A little, yeah.www.jaguars.com
