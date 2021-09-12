O-Zone: Anxious moments

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. The D line appeared able to dominate and enjoy it. You could be referencing the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys – or perhaps the entire preseason. Either way, you would be correct – that the Jaguars' defensive line, and indeed the entire defense, looked very good against the run. Aside from rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, that may have been the most important storyline of the preseason. While the Jaguars struggled in many areas in recent seasons, perhaps no weakness was more glaring – or more defined those last two seasons – than the inability to stop the run. If you can't stop the run, then nothing else matters on defense because you never get the opportunity to rush the quarterback. The Jaguars focused big-time on run defense in the offseason – trading for defensive tackle Malcom Brown and signing linemen Roy Robertson-Harris and Jihad Ward as unrestricted free agents. They also signed linebacker Damien Wilson as an unrestricted free agent and selected nose tackle Jay Tufele in Round 4 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Another key to this area: the offseason development of nose tackle DaVon Hamilton, who appears on his way to being a very good player. Are the Jaguars able to dominate in this area? Maybe. If so, this defense – and team – could be better than many observers may have expected.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO