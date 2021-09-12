CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BetRivers Virginia: $1M in Prizes and Washington Best Bet For NFL Week 1

By Tanner McGrath
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can find more detailed information on our BetRivers Virginia page. There you can find promos, a betting guide, and a review. Virginia sports betting legislation was passed in April 2020, and then sports betting was a full go in the state by January 2021. However, if you’re a Virginia sports fan or sports investor, this will be the first full NFL season you can bet on legally. As such, it’s time to take advantage of the all the promos legal sports books are throwing out there. Luckily, as a loyal lineups.com reader, we have all the information needed for you to take advantage. For example: Check out BetRivers Virginia, who’s offering an 100% deposit match on your first deposit up to $250. All you have to do is click on the banner below:

On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign two players ahead matchup vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys have signed two players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against The Los Angeles Chargers, according to Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad. They will be replacing safety Darian Thompson and cornerback Deante Burton. Both are expected to miss some time with hamstring injuries.
NFL
Revenge of the Birds

Week 2 ROTB Weekly Top 3 Picks vs, Spread Competition

Results for Week 1 —- each win versus the spread is a point and I will keep the season-long tally. The ROTB member with the most points at the end of the regular season (Week 18), wins this new Arizona Cardinals hat:. Week 1: Point leaders. Kev1n: 3 —- Rams,...
NFL
lineups.com

New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team Matchup Preview (9/16/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team Matchup Preview (9/16/21) With Week 1 of the NFL officially in the books, we’ve got some answers and plenty of questions. Even this early in the season, we’re seeing division competition start to heat up. The NFC East was among many divisions with surprising twists in Week 1. The only team in the division to end the weekend with a win was the Philadelphia Eagles, who enjoyed a major 32-6 upset against the Atlanta Falcons. The Dallas Cowboys had an electrifying performance in a very close loss against the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to start out the season. Meanwhile, both the New York Giants and Washington Football teams suffered losses to begin the year, although Washington was much closer to going home with a W than New York. This Thursday, the Giants travel to FedEx Field to take on Football Team in primetime. Here’s what to expect in the upcoming NFC East battle between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Three Best NFL Bets – Week 1

Week 1 of the first-ever 18-week NFL regular season has arrived. It brings with it that familiar tingle of excitement that comes with placing those initial wagers on what many feel is betting’s greatest sport. To help you dive successfully back into that NFL betting pool, we isolated our three favorite wagering selections from this Sunday’s card.
NFL
watchstadium.com

NFL Betting: Week 1 Best Picks and Advice

During the NFL season, Stadium sports betting analyst Nate Jacobson will break down every single point spread using lines as of Thursday morning. Here are his thoughts on the Week 1 slate. Note: Nate will discuss all of his college football and NFL bets on the Sharp Lessons podcast that...
NFL
chatsports.com

Washington Football Team Game Today: Washington vs Chargers injury report, schedule, live Stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 1 NFL game

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Washington Injury Report vs Chargers Week 1. The following...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL betting breakdown: Week 1

“Dr. Alan” Dumond, @Wizardpicks, Wizardraceandsports.com. Analysis: Polar opposites is the best way to describe public perception of these teams, as the public is high on the Bills and ready to fade the Steelers. Last season, Pittsburgh’s defense kept the high-powered Bills offense in check, and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen played one of his worst games, albeit in a 26-15 win. The difference in that one was Ben Roethlisberger’s interception returned for a touchdown. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will have his team prepared. The always tough Pittsburgh defense, led by 2020 NFL sack leader T.J. Watt, will keep the Steelers competitive, with a chance at an outright upset.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 1 odds: Why the Seahawks, Broncos and more are your best bets

The NFL is back! There's a full slate of games this weekend, so let's jump in!. Here are my five favorite bets on the NFL card (with all odds via FOX Bet). Washington Football Team (-.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers. This game is a prime spot to fade an offseason...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Notable Wide Receiver

Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers made a notable cut involving one of their young wide receivers. It turns out the front office has waived Equanimeous St. Brown, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The Packers selected St. Brown in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft....
NFL
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
WIBW

Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL for various rules infractions during games. Safety Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block in the Chiefs preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Parks is the first player in the league to be fined under the NFL’s new interpretation of this penalty.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Tony Romo Has Officially ‘Lost His Mind’

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo gave a ringing endorsement of New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson earlier this week. But not everyone sees eye-to-eye with the well-renowned CBS analyst. For instance, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd said that Romo has “officially lost his mind” after claiming that Wilson could...
NFL

