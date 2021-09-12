BetRivers Virginia: $1M in Prizes and Washington Best Bet For NFL Week 1

New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team Matchup Preview (9/16/21) With Week 1 of the NFL officially in the books, we’ve got some answers and plenty of questions. Even this early in the season, we’re seeing division competition start to heat up. The NFC East was among many divisions with surprising twists in Week 1. The only team in the division to end the weekend with a win was the Philadelphia Eagles, who enjoyed a major 32-6 upset against the Atlanta Falcons. The Dallas Cowboys had an electrifying performance in a very close loss against the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to start out the season. Meanwhile, both the New York Giants and Washington Football teams suffered losses to begin the year, although Washington was much closer to going home with a W than New York. This Thursday, the Giants travel to FedEx Field to take on Football Team in primetime. Here’s what to expect in the upcoming NFC East battle between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO