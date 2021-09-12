Salford Watersports Centre

Very talented & personable musicians, with a great range of modern jazz. I have to admit that I'd not come across Paul Booth before even those he's clearly been around for ages and played with a who's who of world class musicians. So no surprise that we were treated to some superb musicianship and a great selection of numbers, including Paul's own excellent compositions such as Seattle Fall (a massive Spotify hit apparently !) plus a classy selection of standards, including Autumn In NY and a brilliant version of Caravan. Terrific rhythm section of Ollie Hayhurst on bass and ever-reliable Ted Carrasco filling in for indisposed Clark Tracey on drums. Fantastic keyboard work as ever from our own Terry Collie, who also had to do the MC-ing as Janet had come down with the virus. Wishing her a speedy recovery.
