Salford Watersports Centre

skiddle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkiddle is an official primary ticket outlet for Salford Watersports Centre in Salford. Find 1 upcoming events below. Tickets can be purchased directly from Skiddle:. Do you own/manage Salford Watersports Centre? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to claim/edit this venue. Do you promote an event at Salford Watersports Centre...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

skiddle.com

Eagle Inn Salford

Now Wave presents Marina Allen performing at Eagle Inn, Salford on 26th November 2021. The Greater Manchester 4-piece formed during the winter of 2019; channeling a stirring mix of chorus wave guitar sounds and stadium sized melodies. Need a place to stay? Compare every available hotel deal and Airbnb near...
ENTERTAINMENT
skiddle.com

School Of Electronic Music Salford

Need a place to stay? Compare every available hotel deal and Airbnb near School Of Electronic Music, so book today to secure the best price!. Come and tuck in to an afternoon feast of bangers!. Our return sees us venture into pastures new, as we head over the border into...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Core Bar Aldermary House 15 Queen Street EC4N 1TX London

Core Bar Aldermary House 15 Queen Street EC4N 1TX events and tickets. Skiddle is an official primary ticket outlet for Core Bar Aldermary House 15 Queen Street EC4N 1TX in London. Find 7 upcoming events below. Tickets can be purchased directly from Skiddle:. Do you own/manage Core Bar Aldermary House...
RESTAURANTS
skiddle.com

Bedfords Brasserie And Bar Norwich

Skiddle is an official primary ticket outlet for Bedfords Brasserie And Bar in Norwich. Find 1 upcoming events below. Tickets can be purchased directly from Skiddle:. Do you own/manage Bedfords Brasserie And Bar? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to claim/edit this venue. Do you promote an event at Bedfords...
RESTAURANTS
skiddle.com

Revolution Deansgate Locks

10:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) Welcome the return of BassBox, in our Basement Club with a mixture of Techo & House with DJ Dekappa!. Welcome the return of BassBox, in our Basement Club with a mixture of Techo & House with DJ Dekappa!. Please note: The event information above...
LIFESTYLE
skiddle.com

Riverside Arts Centre

Very talented & personable musicians, with a great range of modern jazz. I have to admit that I'd not come across Paul Booth before even those he's clearly been around for ages and played with a who's who of world class musicians. So no surprise that we were treated to some superb musicianship and a great selection of numbers, including Paul's own excellent compositions such as Seattle Fall (a massive Spotify hit apparently !) plus a classy selection of standards, including Autumn In NY and a brilliant version of Caravan. Terrific rhythm section of Ollie Hayhurst on bass and ever-reliable Ted Carrasco filling in for indisposed Clark Tracey on drums. Fantastic keyboard work as ever from our own Terry Collie, who also had to do the MC-ing as Janet had come down with the virus. Wishing her a speedy recovery.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Mossley AFC v Trafford

Mossley AFC v Trafford in Northern Premier League Division One at Seel Park on Tuesday 14th September 2021. Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown.
PREMIER LEAGUE
skiddle.com

Open Air Theatre Westminster

Find 8 upcoming events at Open Air Theatre in Westminster below:. Do you own/manage Open Air Theatre? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to claim/edit this venue. Do you promote an event at Open Air Theatre that's not listed? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to add/edit your events. Hotels...
PERFORMING ARTS
Sports
skiddle.com

Elite Speed Dating - Manchester - Ages 33-48

7:30pm til 11:00pm (last entry 7:45pm) Elite Speed Dating events are aimed specifically at graduates and/or professionals. Speed daters receive a complimentary glass of champagne/prosecco. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Elite Speed Dating is brought to you by...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
skiddle.com

KANDY FRESHERS PARTY P1 @ The ROXY - (£2.20 DRINKS)

The Official London Freshers Party part 1 with £2.20 Drinks all night and the best of Hip-Hop and RnB and commercial tunes. Customer reviews of KANDY FRESHERS PARTY P1 @ The ROXY - (£2.20 DRINKS) Average rating:. 0%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 1 Verified review. Service was rude...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Party After The Park

Whether you've been at Park Life for the weekend or you're looking to finish off your weekend in style join us at Party After The Park!. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. This Sunday 12th September you are invited...
LIFESTYLE
skiddle.com

Own skate Mondays

7:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 9:00pm) Our new Monday night skate only for those with their own roller skates. Rollernation's new Monday night skate. Dedicated to those committed enough to have bought their own skates. The skating community is diverse so this will be the night that reflects all your musical loves. Which tracks provide the soundtrack to your time on 8 wheels?.... let us know by adding it to the playlist below.
SPORTS
skiddle.com

South Kensington Comedy Club

6:30pm til 8:30pm (last entry 6:15pm) South Ken Comedy is a legendary comedy club established in 2016 and is based in the basement bar of The Hoop and Toy Pub in South Kensington. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:
ENTERTAINMENT
skiddle.com

Brighton Speed dating | Ages 38-50

Meet face to face at SpeedDater Events. Sip, flirt and laugh your way through a singles event like no other. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Chemistry of the Evening. Raise your glasses, you fine and eligible singles, you...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
skiddle.com

Edinburgh - Big Freshers Lockdown - in association w BOOHOO MAN

Staff extremely rude and nasty for no reason. Me and my friend attended this event and had to leave at about 1 because my friend had to get the last bus for getting back to her accommodation, so we politely asked the woman at the front desk if we could have our hoodies now and explained the situation and she started getting very rude and nasty and said "don’t speak to me like that, why are you getting rowdy and piping up, calm down" we were very calm and had only had 2 drinks and weren’t drunk. We had to leave without the hoodie that we paid extra money for. Won’t be returning.
U.K.
skiddle.com

ABBA Disco - Manchester Freshers 2021

Bad atmosphere as it was very quiet, me and my friends left after 30 mins because we felt awkward. Security removed my friend for kissing another guest, she was very upset as a result. Completely unacceptable, no terms and conditions state that kissing or public affection was prohibited (and the toilets are Unisex). The guards reasoning was that it was 'inappropriate' when clearly it was just another excuse to have the satisfaction of evicting someone.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Manchester speed dating | ages 24-38

Calling all Singles! Have you ever tried Speed Dating before...interested to find out more?. Raise your glasses, you fine and eligible singles, you are in for an exciting night of dating. Meet like-minded singles face-to-face at our busy speed dating event at Smoke and Mirrors. Smoke and Mirrors provides a service like no other, offering 2-for-1 cocktails to make your time there a truly special and unique experience. It is time to relax, make real life connections and meet your perfect partner in crime!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

