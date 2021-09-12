Salford Watersports Centre

Staff extremely rude and nasty for no reason. Me and my friend attended this event and had to leave at about 1 because my friend had to get the last bus for getting back to her accommodation, so we politely asked the woman at the front desk if we could have our hoodies now and explained the situation and she started getting very rude and nasty and said "don’t speak to me like that, why are you getting rowdy and piping up, calm down" we were very calm and had only had 2 drinks and weren’t drunk. We had to leave without the hoodie that we paid extra money for. Won’t be returning.

U.K. ・ 3 DAYS AGO