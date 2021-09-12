CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week on TV – 9/12/21-9/18/21

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to a new week of TV! It’s another great week of TV, so make sure you check it out so you don’t miss anything!. Don’t forget to comment or Tweet @tvismypacifier to let us know what YOU are planning to watch!. Jump with me to view this week’s schedule.

E! News

How to Watch the 2021 Emmys on TV and Online

Watch: Lena Headey GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at Emmys. Get your tissues, popcorn, and maybe even your fanciest (but also couch-friendly) evening wear: The 2021 Emmys are almost here!. Unlike last year, this year's ceremony will be in-person once again for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus...
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Post

What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Nailed It!’ returns on Netflix

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu) RZA makes a risky move to try to squash an old beef. Turner & Hooch (Disney Plus) Scott and Hooch must bond with a young witness to stop a deadly assassin. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney Plus) Lahela faces two mysteries: the cause of a tourist’s...
TV SERIES
Register Citizen

'The Amber Ruffin Show' Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Peacock has renewed “The Amber Ruffin Show” for a second season, which will premiere on Oct. 8 with new episodes releasing every Friday. The late night series features Ruffin’s personal and comedic takes on each week’s news. Along with hosting and writing, she executive produces the show. More from Variety.
TV SHOWS
Maura Tierney
Variety

Lil Nas X, Lizzo and More Join ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Guest Cast (TV News Roundup)

Disney Plus released a new list of voice actors added to the cast of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” premiering in 2022. Among the new stars added to the cast of the revival of “The Proud Family” are Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Jane Lynch, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris, Brenda Song, Tina Knowles, Eva Longoria, Holly Robinson Peete, Al Roker, Bretman Rock, Gabby Douglas and Laurie Hernandez. Additional recurring stars include Asante Blackk as Penny’s...
TV & VIDEOS
iHeartRadio

This Week's Weird News 9/3/21

A video of an enormous Bigfoot, a rhino head left on a sidewalk, and a Virgin Mary statue that somehow survived Hurricane Ida unscathed were among the strange and unusual stories to cross our desk this past week.
TV & VIDEOS
Saturday on TV – 9/11/21

Saturday features 3 season finales, so check out tonight’s schedule!. Tonight is a 2-hour History Channel special 9/11: Four Flights at 8/7c. Marking 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks, focusing on the four flights that took off that morning and telling the stories of those aboard from the loved ones left behind.
TV & VIDEOS
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
#Live Tv#Ride Tv#Hbo Max#Reality Tv#Australian#Hbo#Swedish#American Rust#Showtime#Pennsylvania Rust Belt#Hulu#Dc Comics#Uptv#French#Alaskan#Discovery Channel#Fox
Hello Magazine

GMA's dashing new host David Muir: everything you need to know

Good Morning America celebrated a new addition to their family on Tuesday when David Muir joined GMA3 to launch a very special series. The popular TV anchor appeared alongside Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and T.J. Holmes as they revealed he will be bringing his long-running segment, America Strong - which normally only airs on World News Tonight - to all programming across ABC News during the month of September.
WORLD
daytimeconfidential.com

Laura Wright Teases General Hospital Wedding: "This is What You’ve Been Waiting For"

Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) is set to become Carly Corinthos Morgan by marrying Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) on General Hospital. But will the mob wedding of the century result in a Port Charles peace? Well, since Sonny (Maurice Benard) is secretly alive, anything's possible. Wright teased the nuptials drama in this week's Soap Opera Digest.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week. The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms. Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the...
CELEBRITIES
Wrestling-edge.com

Megan Fox ‘Embarrassing’ UFC Star Video Leaks

The plot thickens even more as it pertains to the scuffle that was seen at the VMA awards show that featured Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly getting into it. Conor McGregor in a recent interview said he doesn’t even know Machine Gun Kelly and alluded to the fact that he just wanted to see Megan Fox which lead to MGK getting a bit ‘ballsy’. Now, we have a shocking video showing what side Megan really may be on. Conor McGregor vs. Machine Gun Kelly Exposed As Fake</strong>
UFC
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

Hannah Hargrave JoJo Siwa voiced her upset, anger and frustration after sad news she was not expecting ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut. JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Met Gala: Channing Tatum and Other Male Celebs Slammed for Wearing Black Tuxedos

The stars brought the fashion to the Met Gala's red carpet. Although, some looks are more fashionable than others, especially as viewers are concerned. More specifically, Met Gala fans have taken to social media to criticize numerous male stars, including Channing Tatum and James Corden, for simply wearing tuxes and suits to the event.
blavity.com

Julianne Hough Apologizes After Resurfaced Photos Remind She’s Not Prime Material For A Show About Activism

As Dancing with the Stars alum and actress Julianne Hough faces some tough criticism for her involvement in the new CBS series The Activist, the dancing pro is apologizing for her 2013 blackface scandal where she dressed up as Crazy Eyes from Netflix's Orange is the New Black. According to the New York Post, Hough took to Instagram to address the situation, writing a lengthy statement.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kim Kardashian's Mystery Met Gala Date Revealed

Kim Kardashian's mystery date to the 2021 Met Gala is a mystery no longer! While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum initially had people thinking she had reunited with Kanye West when taking to the red carpet in fully-masked attire, the man on her arm Monday was not her estranged husband, but designer Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb looks over the moon as she delivers long-awaited news

Hoda Kotb has a smile that can light up a room and she put it on full display when she shared some very happy news with fans on Wednesday. The Today show host took to social media with a message which will bring joy to not only her but millions of other Americans too.
CELEBRITIES
rnbcincy.com

Recreate Alicia Keys’ Crystal Encrusted Chignon Met Gala Hair

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Alicia Keys was one of the many celebrities to hit the carpet of New York City’s biggest, most fashionable fundraiser, the Met Gala. With this year’s theme focusing on American fashion, the award-winning singer looked timeless in a custom AZ Factory blouse with a matching tulle skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION

