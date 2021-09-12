This Week on TV – 9/12/21-9/18/21

Disney Plus released a new list of voice actors added to the cast of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” premiering in 2022.
Among the new stars added to the cast of the revival of “The Proud Family” are Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Jane Lynch, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris, Brenda Song, Tina Knowles, Eva Longoria, Holly Robinson Peete, Al Roker, Bretman Rock, Gabby Douglas and Laurie Hernandez.
Additional recurring stars include Asante Blackk as Penny’s...
