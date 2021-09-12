Packers at Saints: Gameday Preview - 2021 Week 1
The Packers travel to Jacksonville to take on the Saints (which is the first time we've ever been able to say that) and kick off the 2021 season!. The last time they played was week 3 of last season when the Packers took advantage of an empty Superdome to win a close one 37-30. With Davante Adams injured, Allen Lazard had his best game as a pro, catching 6 balls for 146 yards and a TD (plus drawing pass interference on 3rd and 15 to keep the Packers alive on a 4th quarter touchdown drive).www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0