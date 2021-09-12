CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers at Saints: Gameday Preview - 2021 Week 1

By Cheesehead TV
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Packers travel to Jacksonville to take on the Saints (which is the first time we've ever been able to say that) and kick off the 2021 season!. The last time they played was week 3 of last season when the Packers took advantage of an empty Superdome to win a close one 37-30. With Davante Adams injured, Allen Lazard had his best game as a pro, catching 6 balls for 146 yards and a TD (plus drawing pass interference on 3rd and 15 to keep the Packers alive on a 4th quarter touchdown drive).

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Notable Wide Receiver

Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers made a notable cut involving one of their young wide receivers. It turns out the front office has waived Equanimeous St. Brown, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The Packers selected St. Brown in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft....
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
CBS Sports

Saints' Alvin Kamara: Unlikely to play Monday

Kamara isn't expected to play in Monday's preseason game against the Jaguars, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Coach Sean Payton revealed late last week that certain unnamed starters who didn't play in the exhibition opener would make an appearance in preseason Week 2. Kamara was among those players, but because he isn't suited up in pregame warmups he doesn't seem like a candidate to take the field Monday. Payton is on the brink of revealing the Saints' starting quarterback for Week 1, and when that decision is made a key skill player like Kamara likely won't risk getting nicked up in the preseason finale Saturday versus the Cardinals.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Clear Message For Everyone

Aaron Rodgers sent a clear message to the football world on his Instagram Story on Wednesday evening. The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback was the subject of a lot of speculation this offseason. Rodgers was rumored to want a trade and there was plenty of speculation about the reason why. Some suggested that Rodgers’ relationship with head coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t the greatest.
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#The Packers#American Football
FanSided

Buccaneers: Taysom Hill is a sign that Sean Payton is losing his edge

The Buccaneers won’t be lucky enough to face Taysom Hill as a starter in 2021. “Jack of all trades, master of none.” There isn’t a better way to sum up Buccaneers opponent Taysom Hill. Hill is one of the most versatile players in the NFL, at least in his usage, but it is more than fair to say he is not a master in the NFL.
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has hilarious quote about facing Lions and Dan Campbell

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a hilarious joke on the Pat McAfee show when talking about Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Over the past year, NFL fans have gotten to know Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the most candid manner: as the featured headliner on The Pat McAfee Show’s weekly segment, “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday.”
NFL
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
New York Post

Brett Favre thinks Aaron Rodgers’ Packers power play worked

Aaron Rodgers repeated throughout the offseason that his frustration with the Packers, which nearly resulted in a divorce between the two sides, came from feeling left out of team decisions. According to another legendary Packers quarterback, the power play may have worked. It remains to be seen whether or not...
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
NFL
crescentcitysports.com

Saints Injuries: Erik McCoy, Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Davenport updates

Despite a dominant opening week win, injuries have already taken their toll on the Saints. Starting center Erik McCoy left the Packers game early Sunday, and now he could miss more time with a calf strain. New Orleans worked out ex-Chiefs center Austin Reiter in anticipation of filling the void...
NFL
The Spun

Packers GM Uses 1 Word To Describe Aaron Rodgers Conversations

One of the biggest talking points of the 2021 NFL offseason was the state of the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. With that storm successfully navigated, Gutekunst has revealed some of the conversations he’s had with Rodgers. Speaking to the media on Wednesday,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Packers

The New Orleans Saints are one of the most fascinating teams in the NFL because no one is completely sure what to expect from them. The defense should rank in the top half of the league and the offensive line should be in the Top 10. Those two things usually make a playoff team, but the rest of the offense is up in the air.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy