17-year-old charged with murder after fatal shooting at Buckhead shopping center

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a shooting in a Buckhead shopping center that left another teen dead.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at the Peachtree Battle Shopping Center in the 2300 block of Peachtree Road.

Police said a man was coming out of one of the stores when he saw two teens breaking into his car. The man confronted them. The fight escalated and the man started shooting to defend himself.

Police said shots were fired from two different guns.

Dontavious Cobb, 19, of Atlanta, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Investigators said a 17-year-old ran from the scene and was shooting off rounds as he ran. Coby Senior was located a short time later at the Treehouse Restaurant and Pub in the Peachtree Hills neighborhood.

He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the wrist.

Senior was charged with felony murder, entering auto, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a person under 18. Senior will be taken to the Fulton County jail once he’s released from the hospital.

Police said no charges will be filed against the man whose car was broken into at this time.

In Georgia, a suspect can be charged with murder if their alleged accomplice is killed during the commission of a felony.

Branch Properties, which owns the shopping center, released a statement, saying:

“On Friday afternoon, the security team at Peachtree Battle Shopping Center responded to a situation that occurred in the parking lot. Our team was on-site and responded immediately and is continuing to work closely with the Atlanta Police Department. The safety of our guests is our top priority, and we are continuing to keep heightened security measures in place on-site.”

NewsChopper2 was over the scene, which showed a large police presence and crime scene tape strung up across the parking lot.

