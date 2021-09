ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Critics of coronavirus mandates are cheering over a federal judge’s ruling that puts some vaccine requirements on hold. On Tuesday, the judge placed a temporary restraining order regarding the state's mandate to have employees in health care facilities vaccinated by the end of the month. The order only applies to health care industry workers who claim a religious exemption.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO