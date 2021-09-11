Wyoming Seminary opens football season by rolling past Peddie

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

KINGSTON — Kevin Burke’s coaching debut at Wyoming Seminary couldn’t have gone much better Saturday afternoon.

The running game was dominant with two 100-yard rushers. Two quarterbacks combined for three touchdown passes. The defense made big plays, including scoring a touchdown, and surrendered just over 100 yards.

The total sum was the Blue Knights pounding the Peddie School 51-7 in a prep football game at Nesbitt Field.

The only negative for Seminary were penalties … a lot of penalties. The Blue Knights were flagged 18 times for 165 yards, causing a game played under mercy-rule conditions in the fourth quarter to crawl to the finish.

That aside, Seminary started its roll at 9:31 of the second quarter. Peddie quarterback Frankie Farmer was under heavy pressure in the end zone and coughed up the ball. Sem’s Elia Lini recovered the fumble for a 6-0 lead.

From there, Seminary took off. The remainder of the second quarter featured a 4-yard TD pass from Gianni Argenta to Elijah Hartley followed by two more touchdown passes by Jaden Keefner. Both throw went to Anton Beemelmanns — the first for 8 yards and the second for 16 to give the Blue Knights a 28-0 halftime lead.

Beemelmanns’ first TD catch was set up by an interception by Isaiah Wimbush, who hauled in a wobbly floater after linebacker Josh Ezerioha hit Farmer’s arm as he was releasing the pass.

Beemelann’s second touchdown reception came after an errant Peddie punt snap resulted in a loss of 31 yards.

Kicker Patsakorn Ruthirawut added a 34-yard field goal at 8:39 of the third quarter to make it 31-0. Then the running game found the end zone three times.

Nasir Robinson scored on a 26-yard run with 2:15 left in the third quarter to start the 35-point mercy rule. He added a 14-yard run midway through the fourth quarter and finished with 156 yards on 18 carries. Running back Trey Gordan also topped 100 yards on the ground, rushing 13 times for 173.

Keefner capped the Seminary scoring with a 42-yard touchdown run with 3:54 left.

Wyoming Seminary 51, Peddie 7

Peddie`0`0`0`7 — 7

Wyoming Seminary`0`28`10`13 — 51

Second quarter

WS — Elia Lini fumble recovery in end zone (kick failed), 9:31

WS — Elijah Hartley 45 pass from Gianni Argenta (Trey Gordon run), 6:53

WS — Anton Beemelmanns 8 pass from Jared Keefner (Patsakorn Ruthirawut), 3:53

WS — Beemelmanns 16 pass from Keefner (Ruthirawut kick), 1:31

Third quarter

WS — Ruthirawut 34 FG, 8:39

WS — Nasir Robinson 26 run (Ruthirawut kick), 2:15

Fourth quarter

WS — Robinson 14 run (Ruthirawut kick), 6:38

WS — Keefner 42 run (Ruthirawut kick), 2:54

PED — Andre McKinney 4 pass from Frankie Farmer (Andrew Stizza kick), 1:00

Team statistics`PED`WS

First downs`5`17

Rushes-yards`21-7`35-329

Passing yards`95`114

Total yards`102`499

Passing`9-22-1`8-14-0

Sacked-yards lost`2-2`1-3

Punts-avg.`4-33.7`1-22

Fumbles-lost`2-1`0-0

Penalties-yards`4-34`18-165

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Peddie, McKinney 2-7, Max Baldeon 7-9, Farmer 4-7, Charly Mullaly 2-9, Jordan Diaz 5-7, team 1-(minus-31). Seminary, Gordon 13-173, Robinson 18-156, Argenta 3-14, Keefner 1-42.

PASSING — Peddie, Framer 9-22-1-95. Seminary, Argenta 3-7-0-56, Keefner 5-7-0-58.

RECEIVING — Peddie, Diaz 2-10, Mullaly 4-75, McKinney 3-10. Seminary, Robinson 1-6, Chief Montalvo 2-6, Jacob Baker 2-29, Hartley 1-45, Beemelmanns 2-24.

INTERCEPTIONS — Seminary, Isaiah Wimbush 1-2.

MISSED FGs — none