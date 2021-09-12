CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redistricting battles kick off in state courts

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legal battle over redistricting started in Texas this year even before lawmakers sat down to draw new state and congressional district maps. On Sept. 1, two Democratic state lawmakers filed a lawsuit aiming to stop the Republican-controlled legislature from shaping districts for two years. They argued that, under the state constitution, the legislature must wait until its next regular session after census redistricting data is released to draw the new maps. The U.S. Census Bureau released that data in August; Texas’ next regular session is in 2023.

www.arcamax.com

texassignal.com

Texas battle over voter suppression will continue with redistricting

This week, Gov. Greg Abbott announced a third special session on redistricting set to begin Sept. 20. The new state and federal district lines will stand for a decade and have a lasting impact on who has power in the state and Congress. One report by the left-leaning Center for...
TEXAS STATE
thegazette.com

Redistricting session set; court gives Iowa lawmakers green light

With the Iowa Supreme Court’s blessing, state lawmakers will meet Oct. 5 to begin their part of creating new congressional and legislative election districts to reflect population changes shown in the latest 2020 census that arrived too late to meet constitutional deadlines. The state constitution calls for the Iowa Legislature...
IOWA STATE
Columbia Daily Herald

Tennessee kicks off redistricting process as advocates call for fairness, transparency

Republicans, Democrats and nonpartisan advocacy groups on Wednesday pushed for fair district boundaries that would keep neighborhoods whole as the state officially kicked off its decennial redistricting process — one that will define Tennessee's political landscape for the next decade. The months-long redistricting process, based on the 2020 Census results,...
TENNESSEE STATE
southernminn.com

Iowa legislature to retain control of redistricting, state supreme court rules

(The Center Square) – The Iowa Supreme Court announced Sept. 14 that it will permit the Iowa legislature to maintain control of the process of redistricting, despite scheduling delays at the U.S. Census Bureau. Under the Iowa Constitution, the Iowa Supreme Court is granted the responsibility and authority to “cause...
IOWA STATE
Hickory Daily Record

Former NC Supreme Court justice to discuss redistricting

HICKORY —Former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr will be the featured speaker at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in Hickory on Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. His appearance is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley. He will be speaking on redistricting and the law. There will be an opportunity for questions at the presentation.
HICKORY, NC
