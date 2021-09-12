Redistricting battles kick off in state courts
The legal battle over redistricting started in Texas this year even before lawmakers sat down to draw new state and congressional district maps. On Sept. 1, two Democratic state lawmakers filed a lawsuit aiming to stop the Republican-controlled legislature from shaping districts for two years. They argued that, under the state constitution, the legislature must wait until its next regular session after census redistricting data is released to draw the new maps. The U.S. Census Bureau released that data in August; Texas’ next regular session is in 2023.www.arcamax.com
