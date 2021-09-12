Even in red states, colleges gravitate to requiring vaccines and masks

There is no evidence that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is deadlier than previous strains for vaccinated individuals. The United Kingdom has already recovered from their Delta case-spike and, while cases in the UK increased drastically, even among vaccinated individuals, deaths remain disproportionately rare. An increasing number of reports in the United States show the same finding. The vaccines also remain extraordinarily efficacious at preventing hospitalizations. Increases in absolute numbers of hospitalizations are due to a higher rate of spread, and not due to more severe symptoms caused by the Delta variant. The CDC’s website states, “studies indicate that the vaccines used in the United States work well against the Delta variant, particularly in preventing severe disease and hospitalization. Overall, if there are more infections with SARS-CoV-2 [the umbrella term for covid variants], there will be more vaccine breakthrough infections. However, the risk of infection, hospitalization and death are all much lower in vaccinated people compared to unvaccinated people.”

