Even in red states, colleges gravitate to requiring vaccines and masks

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs students head to college this fall, hundreds of schools are requiring employees and students to be vaccinated against COVID-19, wear masks on campus or both. But at some schools, partisan politics have bolstered efforts to stymie public health protections. Events at the University of South Carolina, in a deeply...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 1

KXL

More Than 4,000 Washington State Workers Asking For Vaccine Exemption

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – More than 4,300 state workers are seeking an exemption to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. That’s about 7% of the approximately 60,000 employees subject to the requirement. In August, the governor ordered state workers, school workers and some health-care employees to be vaccinated, without...
WASHINGTON STATE
abc23.com

State College Mask Mandate Reactions

So what do those in State College think of the new mask mandate?. People we talked to Downtown had some mixed opinions. “Personally, I don’t really have a preference for or against it… because I am vaccinated. So I don’t really have a preference for or against it”. “Yeah, I’m...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
My Clallam County

Peninsula College rescinds vaccine requirement for online students

Port Angeles – We reported Wednesday about Peninsula College’s announcement that even online students were going to be required to be vaccinated for the Fall quarter. We spoke at length with College President Luke Robins to give him the chance to explain what sounded to a lot people like an overstep.
PORT ANGELES, WA
Reading Eagle

Letter: State is wise to require mask wearing in schools

I praise the new masking policy for students, teachers and any person inside school buildings (“Masks are back,” Reading Eagle, Sept. 1). Gov. Tom Wolf made the announcement, but the mandate was coming from the state Department of Health. For Republicans in the state Legislature to react with “swift rebukes”...
READING, PA
State
South Carolina State
Middletown Press

Faculty push not moving Georgia colleges on masks, vaccines

ATLANTA (AP) — Protests from faculty members are still rising in Georgia's public universities, although leaders of Georgia's university system are not backing down from their position that schools can't require masks or vaccines. Acting Chancellor Teresa MacCartney made clear Thursday that those policies aren't going to change, saying the...
GEORGIA STATE
WCAX

State employee union: Most alright with vaccine requirement

The head of the union that represents about 6,000 state of Vermont employees says most members don’t object to the new requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19. The executive director of the Vermont State Employees Association, Steve Howard, says there are a few members who are philosophically opposed, but most want a safe work environment. Howard says many members want to know why the state doesn’t require members of the public who are coming into state buildings to be vaccinated or wear masks.
VERMONT STATE
WHIO Dayton

Biden presses states to require vaccines for all teachers

Hoping to prevent another school year from being upended by the pandemic, President Joe Biden visited a Washington middle school Friday to push his new COVID plan, accusing some Republican governors of being “cavalier” with the health of children. Biden's plan, announced a day earlier, would require vaccinations for up...
U.S. POLITICS
Sacramento Bee

Washington state to require masks for large outdoor events

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that starting next week, the state’s indoor mask mandate will be expanded to include outdoor events with 500 or more attendees, regardless of vaccination status. The new requirement — which takes effect Monday — comes days after a similar outdoor mask mandates took effect...
WASHINGTON STATE
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake Community College will require students to be vaccinated

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake Community College is joining other Utah higher education institutes in requiring students to be vaccinated. “Throughout the pandemic, we have been mindful of the health of our college and our local community and as such, we’ve implemented many precautions related to COVID-19,” said a letter to the campus community from President Deneece Huftalin.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KRQE News 13

State extends indoor mask requirement

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The indoor mask mandate has been extended. Masks will be required in all indoor settings for all New Mexicans over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status. The governor’s office said the extended mandate is effective through at least October 15. The exception is when eating or drinking.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Quad

Dissenting response to post-vaccination mask requirement

There is no evidence that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is deadlier than previous strains for vaccinated individuals. The United Kingdom has already recovered from their Delta case-spike and, while cases in the UK increased drastically, even among vaccinated individuals, deaths remain disproportionately rare. An increasing number of reports in the United States show the same finding. The vaccines also remain extraordinarily efficacious at preventing hospitalizations. Increases in absolute numbers of hospitalizations are due to a higher rate of spread, and not due to more severe symptoms caused by the Delta variant. The CDC’s website states, “studies indicate that the vaccines used in the United States work well against the Delta variant, particularly in preventing severe disease and hospitalization. Overall, if there are more infections with SARS-CoV-2 [the umbrella term for covid variants], there will be more vaccine breakthrough infections. However, the risk of infection, hospitalization and death are all much lower in vaccinated people compared to unvaccinated people.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
PennLive.com

State College Borough approves temporary mask mandate

Effective immediately, masks must be worn indoors in State College. On Monday, State College Borough Council unanimously approved a temporary COVID-19 ordinance mandating businesses and other facilities operating in the borough require employees and customers wear masks. The mandate expires Nov. 22 and those found in violation could be fined...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
daytonlocal.com

Dayton Live Announces Vaccination & Mask Requirements

In addition to wearing masks, patrons attending performances at Dayton Live venues will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry beginning October 1. Vaccinations or negative test required at Dayton Live venues from Oct 1. Dayton Live and its resident companies – Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
discoverestevan.com

WATCH: Vaccine and Masking Requirements Coming for Saskatchewan

Premier Scott Moe announced requirements on masking and vaccinations are coming. There will be an interim mandatory masking rule for public indoor places on September 17. This is expected to be lifted by late October, when a mandatory vaccine or negative test will be required. More details are to come...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bethesdamagazine.com

Montgomery College to require employees, students to be vaccinated

This story was updated at 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2021, to include more information. Montgomery College will require its employees and students to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to an announcement from the school on Thursday. All employees must submit proof of being fully vaccinated by Nov. 8. Students...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
MyStateline.com

Can I be denied unemployment if I am fired for refusing a COVID-19 vaccine?

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) – Certain corporations are denying unemployment benefits for people who got fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. President Joe Biden signed two executive orders on Thursday: One requires vaccinations for all federal workers and contractors, and the other requires companies with more than 100 employees to either get vaccinated or require weekly testing. Though this allows some employers to give their workers a choice in getting vaccinated, certain companies, such as Walmart and Disney, say they will require that some employees get the vaccine, according to WCSH.
PUBLIC HEALTH

