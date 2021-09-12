Rabid GOP now feeding on their own
If they held a local competition for “off the rails” in politics, Chester County Republican Chair Gordon Eck would win by a landslide. His — I won’t dignify it by calling it an Op/Ed — recently published screed attacking a fellow Republican and local Board of Education president over the fake issue of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in our county’s schools was factually challenged (okay, it was completely bogus), violated Ronald Reagan’s 11th Commandment “Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican” and frankly was just looney tunes.chescotimes.com
