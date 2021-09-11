Sprinklr Introduces Modern Research Lite
A self-service solution for large enterprises to quickly discover critical brand insights. Sprinklr the unified customer experience management platform for modern enterprises, introduced Modern Research Lite, the easiest way for global brands to trial a lightweight version of Sprinklr Modern Research capabilities. Users can get started for free for 30-days with no commitments. Marketing, product, and public relations professionals can now discover AI-powered insights about their customers, brand, and competitors in minutes.aithority.com
