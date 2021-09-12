CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ottumwa, IA

Plenty of warm temperatures ahead, overall

By Corey Thompson
kyoutv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The generally trend for the next several days will be warm temperatures, though there is a bit of an exception toward midweek. To wrap up the weekend, southerly winds and some sunshine will help boost our temperatures into the mid and upper 80s once again with a muggy feel to the air. Later in the day, a cold front enters our southeast Iowa counties, setting up a potentially somewhat cooler night. However, dry weather reigns through Monday.

www.kyoutv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Ottumwa, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy