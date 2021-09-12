Plenty of warm temperatures ahead, overall

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The generally trend for the next several days will be warm temperatures, though there is a bit of an exception toward midweek. To wrap up the weekend, southerly winds and some sunshine will help boost our temperatures into the mid and upper 80s once again with a muggy feel to the air. Later in the day, a cold front enters our southeast Iowa counties, setting up a potentially somewhat cooler night. However, dry weather reigns through Monday.