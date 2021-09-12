CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets at Panthers Week 1 Preview: Who to watch, odds, best bets

By Ryan Honey
elitesportsny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a new era in Florham Park. The Jets’ rookie quarterback-coach tandem will face the Panthers in Week 1. We are upon a new era in the history of New York Jets football. The organization fired Adam Gase and traded Sam Darnold this offseason, two moves that paved the way for the hiring of Robert Saleh and drafting of Zach Wilson.

elitesportsny.com

Comments / 0

Related
charlottenews.net

4 Jets to Watch in Season Opener at Carolina Panthers

Eyes Will Be on Zach Wilson & Corey Davis on Offense, C.J. Mosley & Bryce Hall (Plus Fellow CBs) on Defense Randy Lange. Here are four Jets players to watch when the Green & White kick off the 2021 season and the Robert Saleh era with their opening-day game at Carolina on Sunday.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

NFL Week 1 Bets, Totals: Panthers vs Jets, Rams vs Bears on SNF

Bears at Rams (-7.5): 1H O/U 23.5. But I will take Andy Dalton if it means I can continue playing my newfound love for Unders from the MLB season into the NFL year. With that being said, this is my favorite play on a total. Dalton's first test will be against a dominant Rams defense.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Gang Green#Cbs Radio#Espn Ny#First Team To Score#Panthers Total#Draftkings Sportsbook#Nasirildeen And Sherwood
CBS Sports

Jets at Panthers time, odds, prediction: How to watch Sam Darnold take on ex-team, Zach Wilson in Week 1

This should be a fun one, and for a lot of reasons. The New York Jets are traveling to lock horns with the Carolina Panthers in an AFC versus NFC matchup that will see Sam Darnold go up against his former team for the first time since being traded. Usually players get a few weeks or months before they square up against their previous team, but Darnold will be faced with exorcising his NFL demons in his first game as Panthers quarterback, and he'll have the help of another former Jet in wide receiver Robby Anderson. If you flip the coin, you'll see rookie second overall pick Zach Wilson dressed in green and white and looking to hit the ground running as the replacement for Darnold -- being coached up by newly installed head coach Robert Saleh.
NFL
runnelscountyregister.com

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers: 3 best Jets prop bets

The New York Jets visit the Carolina Panthers Sunday of Week 1. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. Below, we look at the Jets vs. Panthers prop bet odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. Both teams...
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Browns' Harrison ejected after shoving KC coach

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. was ejected in the first quarter against the Chiefs after shoving Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis during a scrum along the sideline. Harrison was involved in tackling Clyde Edwards-Helaire with 4:59 left in the quarter along the Chiefs sideline. Lewis gave Harrison a...
NFL
elitesportsny.com

3 Bold Predictions for the 2021 Jets: O-Line to impress?

With the regular-season opener just a day away, let’s discuss a trio of bold predictions for the New York Jets’ 2021 campaign. It won’t all come to fruition right away in Florham Park. The Jets made great moves this past offseason, have a new head coach in Robert Saleh and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
elitesportsny.com

Familiar faces haunt Jets in Week 1 loss to Carolina

Sam Darnold and Robby Anderson’s touchdown connection was the top highlight of the Panthers’ Week 1 victory over the Jets. It wasn’t a fantastic Week 1 performance for the Jets. No, this wasn’t supposed to be the year of pure triumph. While the Jets are seemingly headed in the right...
NFL
The Game Haus

Review of the Jets – Panthers Week 1 Game

The New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers finished their first game, and the Panthers came out victorious 19-14. What was a long wait to see Zach Wilson play in a regular season game ended in an emotional rollercoaster. Here is a review of the Jets – Panthers Week 1 game.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 9/14/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After multiple players went down with injury in Sunday’s game, we’ve finally received some insight. Despite a scary looking injury, Becton is only expected to miss 4-6 weeks after dislocating his knee and spraining his MCL. Lamarcus Joyner, another free agent acquisition of the Jets this offseason, will be missing the entire year. The only defensive FA acquisition the Jets have gotten who hasn’t been seriously injured so far is Sheldon Rankins, who recovered a fumble in Sunday’s game. This is the second year in a row that Robert Saleh will be at the helm of a defense decimated by injury. The team still held the Panthers to only 19 points though, despite all the weapons Carolina has. Maybe Saleh has another great patchwork job in him yet. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.
NFL
Cat Scratch Reader

Big Mo: These momentum-shifting plays gave the Panthers a Week 1 win

The Big Mo series highlights the plays (or series of plays) that have the biggest impact on changing the Panthers win percentage as calculated by ESPN. Carolina started the season with a home win against the New York Jets in which the win percentage was in the Panthers favor from the first snap to the last snap. Here are the plays that swung momentum in the Panthers wire-to-wire win.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFL
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
thespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Giants, Ravens Agree To Tuesday Trade

No NFL team has been more active than the Baltimore Ravens over the past few days. General manager Eric DeCosta has pulled off a handful of trades before Tuesday’s roster deadline, and it’s pretty evident that he’s not done making moves. ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Baltimore is...
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy