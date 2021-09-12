How These Travel Advisors Found Success During the Pandemic
Through grit, determination and savvy business strategies, these four travel advisors not only weathered the pandemic but, at least to some extent, triumphed over it. “Having lived through other unforeseen events over the past 25 years, I was fortunate to have saved money for a rainy day, said VIP Vacations President Jennifer Doncsecz. “This savings allowed VIP to retain its staff, which I think is one of the key factors in how we were able to stay afloat.”www.travelpulse.com
