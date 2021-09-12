CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

How These Travel Advisors Found Success During the Pandemic

TravelPulse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough grit, determination and savvy business strategies, these four travel advisors not only weathered the pandemic but, at least to some extent, triumphed over it. “Having lived through other unforeseen events over the past 25 years, I was fortunate to have saved money for a rainy day, said VIP Vacations President Jennifer Doncsecz. “This savings allowed VIP to retain its staff, which I think is one of the key factors in how we were able to stay afloat.”

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
kshb.com

Successful post-pandemic retirement

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Edward Jones is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content. COVID-19 shook all Americans’ long-standing concept of retirement to its core, with 69 million people saying the pandemic altered their retirement timing. Local Edward Jones financial advisor Julia Bartak reveals...
KANSAS CITY, MO
phocuswire.com

Investing in travel post-pandemic: An assessment

For investors in travel and transportation, the past 18 months have been at once uncertain, volatile and yet uniquely promising. While the short-term social and economic impacts of COVID wreaked havoc in the space – it was hard to find a travel-related company a year ago that was not reeling financially and doubtful of its future, from the biggest providers to seed-round startups – an almost whiplash-like effect has now left companies scrambling to hire people, restore or remake their business models and provide adequate service to meet rising demand.
TRAVEL
Las Vegas Sun

Las Vegas travel agents have stayed busy during the pandemic, though the job has changed

Earlier this summer, Las Vegas travel agent Frank Nardiello helped a group of 10 arrange a trip to Mexico. Since there were no restrictions for U.S. citizens traveling to that country, two of the 10 figured it wouldn’t be an issue if they remained unvaccinated for the trip. That turned out to be a costly decision. Both unvaccinated travelers, Nardiello said, tested positive for COVID-19 while on their vacation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Utah State
TravelPulse

Common Pandemic-Era Travel Anxieties and Tips on How To Cope

Getting to travel again is obviously among people’s top priorities after nearly a year and a half of staring at the same four walls amid stay-at-home orders, border closures, travel restrictions and the constant threat of contracting COVID-19. We’ve all been dreaming of the day we can freely set off on our next vacation and spend some time decompressing from the stresses of our daily grind.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Travelers Seeking Out Advisors More Frequently

Travelers globally are already looking to travel advisors more frequently – or will do so in the future – as travel becomes more complex in the wake of the pandemic, according to panelists on a virtual forum organized by the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) and featuring representatives from global trade associations from the U.S., U.K., Canada, Europe and the Caribbean.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agents#Vip Vacations#Time For Travel#Churchill Turen#Elevations Travel
readwrite.com

How Small Businesses Can Grow Sales During the Pandemic

This sudden disaster changed the very shape of society. And the sector that has been most impacted is business, thereby largely affecting the entire world’s economy. The major impact during this situation was on the small businesses, whose income graph saw a downward turn. However, there are many ways that these businesses can survive even during these crises.
SMALL BUSINESS
travelweekly.com

How do cruise lines, advisors navigate changing travel rules?

How do travel advisors and cruisers keep up with the constantly changing worldwide travel rules and regulations these days?. On the latest episode of the Folo by Travel Weekly, Vicki Freed, senior vice president of sales, marketing and trade support and services for Royal Caribbean International, Penny Rushing, the owner of Four Points Travel, an Avoya agency, and Gene Sloan, the cruise editor at The Points Guy, offered tips on how to avoid potential delays and hiccups when it comes to cruising in the pandemic world and the best ways to stay current with the varying and everchanging protocols.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
WSAV-TV

International travel requirements amid pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on travel, and if you plan to vacation outside the country, there are some things you’ll need to do before you get on the plane. Several countries require some form of COVID test. Some require PCR or NAT, while...
AUGUSTA, GA
travelweekly.com

Folo podcast: Europe travel, advisors and the art of the pivot

Late last month, the European Union dropped the U.S. from its 'safe travel' list due to rising Covid cases here. It's still up to all the EU member states to decide the levels of restriction and protocol on all their inbound travelers, and so far, only a few countries, such as Italy and the Netherlands, have made changes to their entry requirements.
TRAVEL
Sara Melissa Frost

How to Make Traveling by Plane with Children Post-Pandemic Easier

The COVID-19 pandemic is by no means over yet, but as travel restrictions are lifted and more people are getting vaccinated, traveling will pick up. When traveling with little ones, keep in mind that all kids are different. Age is also a factor. Flying with an infant is not the same as flying with a toddler. Tips and tricks on how to make travel easier are always helpful, but in the end, you know your little ones best. Here are a handful of things that have worked for me when traveling with kids.
TravelPulse

Travel Advisors React to Impact of Delta Variant on Small Businesses

A new study found that small businesses closures and bookings in the travel and hospitality industries are down compared to other sectors. According to Facebook’s 2021 Global State of Small Business Report, closure rates in July 2021 for the small businesses in the hospitality and wholesale and retail industries were at or below the global average, totaling 15 percent and 17 percent, respectively.
SMALL BUSINESS
phocuswire.com

VIDEO: Location targeting as a travel marketing tactic

Even with the looming threat of Big Tech hanging over the technical capabilities of travel brands to target consumers in a destination, brands still have plenty of tactics at their disposal. Travel brands and tourism organizations are still able to collect data about customers in a location in different ways.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

MMGY Global Announces Travel Marketing Collective

MMGY Global has announced the launch of a global partnership across 34 countries to deliver a new focus for destination and hospitality brands to reach international travelers. The MMGY Global Travel Marketing Collective is an alliance of locally-based marketing agencies specializing in travel, tourism and hospitality with a joint goal...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Sandals Vacation Assurance: Worry Free, Stress-Free Travel

Introducing Sandals Vacation Assurance, the industry’s most comprehensive vacation protection program. With Sandals Vacation Assurance, you can be certain that your vacation is fully protected and insured. Should your trip be interrupted for any reason†, we’ve got you covered with a replacement vacation credit voucher, so you won’t miss out on any part of your vacation or lose any investment in it. Best of all, we’ll make sure you are taken care of while at the resort at no additional cost to you. Travel with peace of mind and have a stress-free, worry-free vacation.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy