An architect’s château in France

For the record I don’t think this is an actual château but since it sure looks like it could be one I’m going with it 🙂 This is the summer home of Argentinian architect Luis Laplace and his partner Christophe Comoy. (It was Christophe’s grandmother’s, and they purchased it when she passed away. It had been in their family since the French Revolution) . It was built in the 17th century and is located in the Gaillac region of Tarn, France. This home is an absolute dream inside and out. (Photos: via Luis’ website, via Pascal Chevallier – Vogue, via Nicolas Mathéus – Elle Décoration)