CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

An architect’s château in France

By Moyra says:
desiretoinspire.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the record I don’t think this is an actual château but since it sure looks like it could be one I’m going with it 🙂 This is the summer home of Argentinian architect Luis Laplace and his partner Christophe Comoy. (It was Christophe’s grandmother’s, and they purchased it when she passed away. It had been in their family since the French Revolution) . It was built in the 17th century and is located in the Gaillac region of Tarn, France. This home is an absolute dream inside and out. (Photos: via Luis’ website, via Pascal Chevallier – Vogue, via Nicolas Mathéus – Elle Décoration)

www.desiretoinspire.net

Comments / 0

Related
ArchDaily

First Images Reveal Christo's Wrapped Arc de Triomphe in Paris

Work has just begun on the late Christo's unfulfilled intervention for the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. The first images by architectural photographer Jad Sylla highlight the wrapping up of the famous monument with 25,000 square meters of recyclable polypropylene fabric in silvery blue, and with 3,000 meters of red rope. Scheduled for September 18 until October 3, 2021, the temporary artwork ‘l’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped’ will only remain on display for 16 days.
VISUAL ART
simpleflying.com

France’s ASL Airlines Coming Back To Algeria

Following authorization from the Algerian authorities, French ASL Airlines will offer seven weekly flights to the North African nation from Lille, Lyon, and Paris. In a move designed to strengthen air links between France and Algeria, ASL Airlines will resume flights from September 9, 2021. All flights will be operated with the Boeing 737.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
desiretoinspire.net

Château de la Bourlie

This stunning 800 year old château is located in the heart of a lush valley in the Dordogne region of South West France has been in the same aristocratic French family since it was built. It can be rented in its entirety or by wing/room at certain times of the year. Château de la Bourlie is currently home to artist Cyril de Commarque and his family, and has been sympathetically renovated – a medieval kitchen was preserved whilst a contemporary kitchen created for the chef. The juxtaposition of old and new here is brilliant.
WORLD
desiretoinspire.net

A Bourgeois home in France

This Bourgeois home in Montfort-L’Amaury (the Île-de-France region in north-central France) is 4 floors of gorgeous 20th century furnishings and lighting all with a European flair. Very unique, classic and chic. Designed by d.mesure, photos by Didier Delmas.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Ch Teau#17th Century#Sun#Kim#Argentinian
ArchDaily

65 Projects Led by Women Architects at La Galleria Nazionale di Roma

Curated by Spanish architect Izaskun Chinchilla Cosmowomen. Places as constellations is an exhibition currently open at La Galleria Nazionale di Roma, Italy. Reflecting on the incorporation of women into architecture, Cosmowomen displays a series of projects developed by 65 Bartlett School of Architecture-alumni women architects from over 20 different nationalities.
DESIGN
desiretoinspire.net

An art collector’s Paris flat

A bit more contemporary than the home I shared on Sunday by Luis Laplace, this is the renovated Paris apartment of model Adriana Abascal. She is quite obviously a serious art collector and her 5 bedroom apartment in a Haussmann-era building in the 16th arrondissement with views of the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe is the perfect backdrop. (I am saddened to learn Luis stripped out ornate paneling and replacing busy-looking moldings and baseboards that I assume were original to the 19th century apartment but did keep the original herringbone parquet flooring and marble fireplace mantels.) Photos via Luis’ website and Jean-Francois Jaussaud via Galerie Magazine.
VISUAL ART
Wired UK

France’s vaccine passport worked – sort of

France has long been one of the most vaccine-sceptical nations on earth. As recently as last December, 60 per cent of the French population said they didn’t want to get jabbed against Covid-19, compared to 23 per cent in the UK. And yet, over the summer, France has become one of the most vaccinated countries in the world.
PHARMACEUTICALS
homestratosphere.com

Residenz Eisenerz by Apropos Architects

Contact E-mail: michal.gabas@aproposarchitects.com. Social media: @apropos.architects, @aproposarchitects. Studio address: Birmensdorferstrasse 339, CH-8055, Zürich, Switzerland. Dejvická 255/18, Prague 6 – Dejvice, Czech Republic. Project location: Sargans. Project Country: Switzerland. Project year: 2016. Completion year: 2020. Built-up Area: 428 m². Gross Floor Area: 1022 m². Usable Floor Area: 867 m². Plot size:...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Place
Europe
artforum.com

Palais de Tokyo President Emma Lavigne to Helm Pinault Collection

Emma Lavigne, president of the Palais de Tokyo, Paris, has been named chief executive officer of the Pinault Collection, which is headquartered in the same city. Lavigne is just two years into her job at the Palais de Tokyo, France’s largest noncollecting museum of contemporary art, where she was the first woman to lead that institution since its founding in 2002. She will take up her post at the Pinault Collection, which oversees the art collection of French billionaire François Pinault, on November 1, succeeding Jean-Jacques Aillagon, who will stay on as an adviser to the collection.
ARTS
winespectator.com

Tesseron Family Sells Bordeaux's Château Lafon-Rochet

French-Swiss real-estate investor Jacky Lorenzetti has purchased Bordeaux's Château Lafon-Rochet from the Tesseron family for an undisclosed sum. The St.-Estèphe fourth-growth is Lorenzetti's fourth classified growth in Bordeaux's Médoc region. "When you have already invested in St.-Estèphe and Pauillac, and a bank offers you an opportunity to buy an estate like Lafon-Rochet, you don't say 'no,'" said Emmanuel Cruse, the general manager of Lorenzetti's estates and co-owner of Château d'Issan with his siblings and Lorenzetti.
REAL ESTATE
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
yankodesign.com

This Japanese architect’s fairytale teahouse covered in a grassy facade is topped with a yakisugi-treated timber loft!

Japanese architect and architectural historian Terunobu Fujimori is known for his quirky teahouses and fondness for unusual city structures. His latest tea house transports an elf’s cottage from the pages of a fairytale to the concrete of Tokyo. Featuring grassy facades, timber treated with yakisugi, and a lofty vista point, the teahouse, called Goan, is sightly positioned in front of the new National Stadium of Tokyo where it remained until 5 September 2021 in celebration of the 2020 Summer Olympics.
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

The Taliban are lying, France's foreign minister says

PARIS (Reuters) - The Taliban are lying and France will not have any relationship with its newly-formed government, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said late on Saturday before heading for talks in Qatar on Sunday to discuss future evacuations from Afghanistan. “They said they would let some foreigners and Afghans...
POLITICS
Architectural Digest

An Inside Look at RH’s First Private Charter Jet

It’s hard to imagine something you haven’t seen before,” says Gary Friedman, the chairman and CEO of RH, speaking via Zoom this past July. “We’re inspired to find out what could be—you don’t know until you push the boundaries.” These days, the intrepid entrepreneur isn’t holding back as he endeavors to reposition the company as a global thought leader and tastemaker, all the while scaling what he calls “the luxury mountain.”
INDUSTRY
suncommunitynews.com

Column: A soldier's story in New France

"Bien a la maison. Bon par coeur, Bien en famille. Bien par cherie. Bien pres de champs et de la grange." A farewell to home and hearth, goodbye my family and sweetheart and field and barn. For many, these sentiments exemplified a sorrowful. parting for many French soldiers. What follows...
MILITARY
Andrei Tapalaga

The Queen Who Died Because No One Was Allowed To Touch Her

The way that some royalties have died in the past is quite questionable and mysterious, however when it comes to deaths that could have been easily averted the cake goes to Queen Sunandha Kumariratana from the 19th century. The queen as well as her daughter and son were as some historians mention “destined” too early death due to a law implied towards the royalties from Thailand.
homestratosphere.com

Mongyudowondo by UNSANGDON Architects Cooperation

Location: D1_ 18, Yulgok-ro, Jongno-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea / D2_ 26, Yulgok-ro, Jongno-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea Use Living Facility. Total floor area: D1_6,715.72.85m2 / D2_2,467.25m2. Floor: D1_B4F, 14F / D2_B4F, 11F. Structure: SRC. Height: 50.0m. Design period: 2016. 09 – 2018. 09. Construction period: 2018. 05 – 2020....
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

World's Largest Timber Structure Unveiled by Anders Berensson Architects

To reduce the “green” half of Sweden’s carbon emissions caused by the forest industries, Anders Berensson Architects have proposed to build the worlds largest timber structure titled the Bank of Norrland. The design aims to store carbon dioxide and a year's worth of timber production, ensuring the continuity of the Swedish construction and manufacturing industries regardless of weather and consumption.
CONSTRUCTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy